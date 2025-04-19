Why is Sanju Samson not playing today's RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be without the services of their skipper Sanju Samson for today's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In his absence, Riyan Parag is leading the side.

Ad

Samson picked up a rib injury while batting during RR's previous IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16. He retired hurt on 31 off 19 balls, having hit two fours and three sixes. In the sixth over of RR's innings, the batter tried to slash a ball from Vipraj Nigam after which he called for the physio. He faced one more ball and then retired hurt.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the RR vs LSG clash in Jaipur, head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that there was no clarity over Samson's availability for the match. He commented (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens."

Ad

Speaking after Rajasthan lost the Super Over clash to Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Samson told the host broadcaster:

"It feels alright. I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier, the keeper-batter played Rajasthan's first three matches as Impact Player. He had undergone surgery on his finger last month and was not given clearance by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to play as a keeper-batter. In his absence behind the wickets, Dhruv Jurel took the gloves.

Sanju Samson's batting stats in IPL 2025

In seven innings in IPL 2025, Samson has scored 224 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 143.58, with one half-century to his credit. The 30-year-old began his campaign with 66 off 37 balls in Rajasthan's opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He slammed seven fours and four sixes in a valiant knock.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After a couple of low scores, the RR skipper contributed 38 off 26 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur and 41 off 28 deliveries against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was looking good for a big score against DC when he was forced to retire hurt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More