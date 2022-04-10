Why didn't Sarfaraz Khan bat in today's game vs KKR? DC captain Rishabh Pant reveals

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has revealed why the team held back Sarfaraz Khan till the end against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave the team a blazing start, adding 93 runs for the first wicket in just 8.4 overs. Pant promoted himself to No.3 and continued the onslaught to decimate the KKR bowlers.

KKR banked on Sunil Narine to slow down the run rate and also picked up a couple of wickets. However, Delhi didn't send Sarfaraz Khan and instead trusted in the abilities of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur, a decision that baffled many.

Speaking on the same in the post-match presentation ceremony, Pant said:

"We wanted momentum to keep going, and we knew that if we lost wickets, we'd have Sarfaraz in the end, and that is why we sent Axar and Shardul over him."

Incidentally, Sarfaraz Khan has been in terrific form in the domestic circuit this season. He had a good outing in Delhi's last fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring an unbeaten 36.

The decision to send out Thakur and Patel paid dividends, as the duo helped accumulate 39 runs off the last 12 deliveries to propel the Capitals to 215 runs.

"We are backing him fully" - Rishabh Pant on Kuldeep Yadav

The 28-year-old Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation for Delhi Capitals this season. After managing only two games in the last two seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, he has played all matches this campaign.

Praising Yadav, Rishabh Pant said that the team believes in the spinner's abilities. The DC captain concluded:

"Kuldeep has been working for one year but hasn't been getting chances. We are backing him here fully."

Kuldeep Yadav chose his former franchise to bring out his best performance of the season so far. He returned figures of 4-35, taking the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav. Yadav has taken ten wickets this season, the second-most by any bowler.

