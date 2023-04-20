Why is Shikhar Dhawan not playing in today's IPL 2023 match vs RCB?

Shikhar Dhawan is not a part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for their ongoing IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Mohali. Dhawan is the captain of the squad, but the left-handed batter's name is absent from the 16 players announced by PBKS for their home match against RCB.

Sam Curran is captaining the Punjab Kings today as Shikhar Dhawan is out with an injury. Dhawan hurt his shoulder during the match against the Gujarat Titans. As a result, he missed the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well.

Curran led the Punjab Kings against LSG. At the toss of that match, he had said that Dhawan would be available for selection soon.

"Shilkhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long," Curran had said at the toss of the match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier today, Curran provided the latest update on Dhawan's injury, saying:

"Shikhar is getting closer, but he'll miss out today. He's a quality player, but the younger lot will have to step up."

Will Shikhar Dhawan play as an Impact Player for Punjab Kings today in IPL 2023?

Incidentally, even the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis is dealing with an injury. He is playing as an Impact Player in the ongoing match against the Punjab Kings, meaning Du Plessis will not participate in the game after his innings ends.

Punjab Kings have not named Dhawan on their list of Impact Substitutes. The five names present on the list for this match are Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, and Sikandar Raza.

RCB have gotten off to a great start in Mohali. They are 62/0 after 6.5 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

