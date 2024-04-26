Why is Shikhar Dhawan not playing today's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match? 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan continues to miss out on cricketing action as Sam Curran leads the team out on an interim basis yet again in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Dhawan last played in the IPL in the close defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He sustained a shoulder injury while fielding, and was initially deemed to be out for seven days, but it has been over two weeks since he last played.

PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi confirmed that Dhawan will miss the clash against KKR, but backed the southpaw to mark his return in the away clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"He was in form and we really missed his batting services. We saw him batting yesterday, going through the nets and everything. He is on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he should be fit for the next game (against CSK)," Joshi said ahead of the KKR clash.

PBKS are yet to win a clash in the IPL since Dhawan's injury. Under Sam Curran's captaincy, the franchise have lost three on the trot, all of which were home encounters.

Sam Curran won the toss against KKR, and opted to bowl first. To make matters worse for PBKS, they will be without Liam Livingstone for the crucial clash against the second-placed side in the points table.

"We're going to have a bowl. Nice to change of scene, four games at home, unfortunately lost all four. Boys are excited to play in front of a great crowd like this. It's pretty simple for us, tried a lot of things and hopefully get a win this evening. Yes, Livingstone misses out, Bairstow comes back," Dhawan said.

PBKS are currently placed ninth in the points table after winning only two matches in the IPL 2024 campaign so far.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 152 runs in five innings in the IPL 2024 season

Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate, much like always, was under scrutiny in the 2024 season. The left-handed batter scored one fifty in a losing cause against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home, but apart from that his campaign has been devoid of any noteworthy knocks.

His 152 runs in five matches have come at a strike rate of 125.62 and an average of 30.40.

