Why is Suryakumar Yadav captaining MI in today's IPL 2025 match against CSK?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will have a stand-in skipper for their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opening clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated to lead the side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23, in Hardik Pandya's absence.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the high-profile clash due to a one-match suspension. He was found to maintain a slow over rate during MI's last league match during IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Given that it was the third instance of failing to bowl the required 20 overs within the cut-off time, the skipper was fined INR 30 lakh and handed a one-match ban.

Although MI's campaign concluded with an 18-run loss to LSG at the Wankhede Stadium, Pandya's ban was carried forward to the next season.

During the pre-season press conference recently, MI captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Mahela Jayawardene endorsed Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for the fixture against CSK.

"I am lucky that I have 3 captains playing with me. If I need help, I know that there are 3 different minds who have led India in different formats. Surya obviously leads India as well. So, when I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format, and an exciting one too," Hardik Pandya said.

Suryakumar Yadav has led India full-time in T20Is since being appointed Rohit Sharma's successor after the 2024 T20 World Cup, and also led the team on a sporadic basis prior to that. Under his captaincy, India have lost only four matches out of 22.

Suryakumar Yadav led MI once during the IPL 2023 against KKR

The 34-year-old has led MI on one occasion in the past, during the 2023 season when Rohit Sharma had to feature as an impact player. He was captain of the side while playing against his former franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

He led from the front, scoring 43 runs off 25 deliveries as MI chased down the 186-run target with 14 balls to spare.

MI will be out to bat after CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

