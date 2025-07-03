"Why do you take him at all?" - Aakash Chopra questions Kuldeep Yadav's non-selection for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned why Kuldeep Yadav is being picked in India's Test squads if he cannot be fielded in the XI. He pointed out that the left-arm wrist-spinner has played only 13 Tests in a career spanning more than eight years, with Washington Sundar being preferred over him to lengthen the batting in the ongoing second Test against England.

Ad

India didn't include Kuldeep in the playing XI despite making three changes for the second Test in Birmingham. The visitors ended Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) at 310/5 after being asked to bat first.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator wondered why Kuldeep is not being given chances despite earlier claims of him being India's No. 1 overseas spinner, with Ravichandran Ashwin no longer available to partner Ravindra Jadeja as well.

Ad

Trending

"What are we doing with Kuldeep Yadav? He made his debut in 2017, picked up four wickets in the first match, and was dropped after that. Then he played the Sydney Test, and Ravi bhai (Shastri) said he is our No. 1 overseas spinner, and all of that. After that, he didn't play for two years. Then, when he got a chance to play, he gave a Player of the Match performance in Bangladesh, but was dropped for the next match," Chopra said (8:25).

Ad

"Finally, when he played a few consecutive Tests against England in 2024, he did well and scored runs too. Earlier, there used to be talk about a place not getting created for Kuldeep as Ashwin and Jaddu had to be played together. Then, when there was a chance to play him, you say you can't play him as you need Washi's batting. If you have played him only 13 matches in eight years from 2017 to 2025, why do you take him at all?" he added.

Ad

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in Dharamsala in March 2017. He has played only 13 Tests despite picking up 56 wickets at an excellent average of 22.16.

"You are thinking about scoring a few extra runs" - Aakash Chopra on Kuldeep Yadav being ignored for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Kuldeep Yadav is the only specialist spinner in India's squad for the Test series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Washington Sundar's selection ahead of Kuldeep Yadav implies that India are more bothered about scoring a few extra runs than picking up 20 wickets.

Ad

"He is bowling the best that he has ever bowled. You have to pick up 20 wickets, but you are not thinking about that. You are thinking about scoring a few more runs. We did exactly the same thing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kuldeep has been dropped more than he has played," he said.

The former India opener wondered whether Kuldeep should start batting up the order for his state and franchise sides to make him worthy of selection.

Ad

"So, what does Kuldeep need to do? Should Kuldeep start batting, start playing as an opener for UP, and ask the Delhi Capitals to make him bat at No. 4? He can bat, but is he supposed to bat? Is batting his primary duty? What we are doing with Kuldeep Yadav is a mystery to me. Tell the kid that you are not going to play him," Chopra observed.

Kuldeep Yadav has aggregated 199 runs at an average of 13.26 in 17 Test innings. Washington Sundar, who has scored 468 runs at an average of 42.54 in nine Tests, was preferred over the specialist spinner due to his batting credentials.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More