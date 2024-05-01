Why is Tushar Deshpande not playing today's CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande will miss the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

Deshpande has been an integral part in CSK's bowling unit since the last season. His knack of picking up wickets despite leaking runs at times, coupled with his death-bowling ability makes him a valuable prospect.

He played a crucial role in CSK's resounding win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last time around, picking up figures of 4/27 in three overs, and extending his season tally to 10 wickets at an economy of 8.66.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad mentioned during the toss after being put into bat that Tushar Deshpande is not part of the playing XI due to illness.

"We would have fielded first, but we weren't exactly sure. Always tough defending here with a lot of dew, but the fact that we won by 78 runs shows a lot about the team, but we'll be missing out Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande today. We'll have to get there early and make a good score. Every game is important. Pathirana has a slight niggle, Deshpande isn't well," Gaikwad said.

This marks CSK's third home game in succession, and they are on the lookout for their first win over PBKS since 2021.

How does CSK's pace bowling unit look in Deshpande's absence?

With Matheesha Pathirana also missing out on the playing XI along with Tushar Deshpande, CSK have had to make two changes to their pace bowling setup, with Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman retaining their places.

Richard Gleeson will be making his debut after coming in as a replacement midway through the tournament for the injured Devon Conway. All-rounder Shardul Thakur also comes into the playing XI to provide some depth and balance.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, and Prashant Solanki.

