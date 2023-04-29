Why is Umesh Yadav not playing in today’s KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of playing XI in their ongoing game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29. The 35-year-old has suffered a niggle, with Harshit Rana replacing him in the starting XI.

The development is unlikely to trouble KKR since the senior pacer has returned with a solitary wicket in his first eight outings in IPL 2023.

Speaking at the toss, KKR captain Nitish Rana said:

“Umesh Yadav has a niggle and will miss out on today's game. Harshit Rana replaces him.”

In Yadav’s absence, Rana will now look to deliver for KKR. The 21-year-old recently scalped 21 wickets in five games for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. The medium pacer was first bought by KKR ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 20 lakh. He played a couple of games for Kolkata last year, returning with a solitary wicket.

GT opt to field against Umesh Yadav’s KKR

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Pandya stressed that the weather (rainy conditions) was the sole reason behind GT’s decision to bowl first.

The franchise fielded an unchanged playing XI against KKR following their 55-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking at the toss, Pandya said:

"We will bowl first. Just because of the weather, it was bright when we came, and we thought we should bat, but it has changed now."

Meanwhile, KKR were forced to make another change in the form of Jason Roy other than Umesh Yadav. The England swashbuckling opener suffered a back injury and was replaced by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the playing XI.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya.

