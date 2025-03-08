Why are UP Warriorz wearing pink jerseys for today’s WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

UP Warriorz (UPW) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are squaring off in the 18th match of WPL 2025 tonight (March 8) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The hosts, UPW, are sporting special pink jerseys in this match. They are paying tribute to the renowned freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, who was Maharani consort of the princely state of Jhansi in the Maratha Empire between 1843 and 1853.

UPW explained the meaning behind their gesture by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle and stated that it was a tribute to strength and valor. The post was captioned:

"The Colour of Courage, the Spirit of Rani Lakshmi Bai! 🩷⚔️ This #WarriorzPink is more than a jersey, it’s a tribute to strength and valour! 🩷🔥#UPWarriorz #TATAWPL #ChangeTheGame #WomensDay."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Georgia Voll's 99 helps UPW post a massive total of 225/5 in first innings of WPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. UP opener Grace Harris (39) gave her side a brisk start with a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay.

Her partner Georgia Voll (99) also played aggressively at the other end, resulting in a 77-run partnership for the first wicket in seven overs before Grace Harris, unfortunately, got run out.

Ad

Kiran Navgire came in next and played a blazing knock of 46 (16) in the company of Georgia Voll to set up a great platform for the UP Warriorz. Georgia Wareham dismissed her in the 12th over to reduce the hosts to 148/2.

Voll continued to smash boundaries at will and powered her team to a massive total of 225. However, the young Australian batter narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century by one run.

Ad

Reflecting on her batting performance during the mid-innings break, Georgia Voll said: (via Cricbuzz)

"When you get sent into bat, you want to put up a good total. We sort of did that. Probably should've got a couple more in the last few overs, but we're happy with that. It's a good wicket to bat on.

"Unfortunately, we're out of the finals race, but nice to finish off with a couple of good innings. Overall, the boundaries are short, so if you can get it in the gap, most likely it'll be a four. Not really a plan to target the short boundary."

Georgia Voll is now level with Sophie Devine for the highest individual score of 99 in WPL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️