Why is Virat Kohli captaining RCB instead of Faf du Plessis in today’s IPL 2023 match vs PBKS?

Virat Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (April 20).

The development came days after regular captain Faf du Plessis looked in discomfort while batting against Chennai Super Kings, which RCB lost by eight runs in a thriller.

At the toss, Kohli confirmed that Du Plessis will feature as an impact player.

“Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted; we would have batted first; the pitch could get slow."

He continued:

"Some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations; we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.”

Speaking recently to Star Sports, Du Plessis confirmed that he injured his rib while diving during the RCB-CSK game:

“Early on in the match, I was diving around, and I thought I went at it with my rib; that was the cause of discomfort.”

Virat Kohli and Co. bat first against PBKS

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

Liam Livingstone has been included in the XI after missing a plethora of games due to injury. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada made way for Nathan Ellis. Virat Kohli and Co., meanwhile, have not made any changes to their playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

