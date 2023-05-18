Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing today’s IPL 2023 match vs SRH? 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is not a part of the team's playing XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

Speaking at the toss, Faf du Plessis confirmed that Hasaranga won't feature in the encounter owing to a niggle. Here's what the RCB skipper said:

"We are gonna have a bowl. The last two nights we have had some dew. Good surface but touch on the slower side. Same team as last game. Hasaranga has a niggle. Bracewell strengthens our batting. We have to start afresh. The game of cricket has a funny way of biting you. You have to have the humility of looking at a fresh game."

Wanindu Hasaranga was not included in the side for their previous clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He was replaced by New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell in the starting XI. He made the most of the opportunity, picking up two wickets and conceding just 16 runs in his three overs.

It is worth mentioning that the Sri Lankan spinner was not available for the first three matches of the season because of national duty. He fared decently in his eight appearances so far in IPL 2023, bagging nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.89.

Hasaranga was the top performer with the ball for the Bangalore-based side in the previous edition. With 26 wickets from 16 outings, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season.

RCB are placed fifth in the IPL 2023 points table

Faf du Plessis and Co. have six wins and as many losses to their name from 12 games at this juncture. They currently occupy the fifth spot in the standings.

RCB will have to secure wins in their remaining two encounters against SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT) as they look to make the cut for the all-important playoffs.

They have a net run rate of 0.166 to their name, thanks to their comprehensive 112-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous appearance.

Bangalore posted an impressive 171-run total after electing to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Rajasthan. The home team went down without a fight in the second half, as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 59.

