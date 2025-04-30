Wife of India captain and star MI batter in IPL 2025 shares heartwarming post on his birthday [In Pictures]

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma turns 38 on Wednesday, April 30. On the occasion, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, took to the social media platform Instagram to share a heartwarming post. The post included pictures of the couple's two children.
Sharma, who is currently with the Mumbai Indians, playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League, is likely to get some time to celebrate his birthday before his franchise takes on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.
Sharma was going through a poor vein of form in this season of the IPL before hitting form. After a low start to the season, Sharma hit an unbeaten 76 against Chennai Super Kings on April 20 and followed it up with 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home on April 23.
Rohit Sharma is among those rare cricketers to have won the IPL, T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy
Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020), is the most successful captain in the cash-rich league alongside the legendary MS Dhoni, who too has lifted the trophy on five occasions.
Ahead of the IPL, Sharma skippered India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which they won by defeating New Zealand in the final. He had earlier won this tournament as a player, under Dhoni's leadership in 2013.
While he is yet to win an ODI World Cup in his career, he came excruciatingly close to doing so in 2023, when India were beaten in the final of the tournament they hosted by Australia in Ahmedabad.
Sharma is also among those rare players who have won the T20 World Cup on two occasions, having first achieved it as a player in 2007 and then leading India to victory in 2024 by beating South Africa in the final.
