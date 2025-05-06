Will Jacks' luck finally runs out as he is dismissed for 53 by Rashid Khan in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Will Jacks survived several dropped catches and LBW shouts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) to score his maiden fifty for the franchise. However, he ran out of lives after holing out to deep square leg for 53 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

Jacks had to come into bat early in the innings as Ryan Rickelton was dismissed in the first over of the contest. The right-handed batter was dropped off his second delivery as Sai Sudharsan spilled the ball at short cover. He got going by taking on Mohammed Siraj for a barrage of boundaries.

Jacks was dropped once again in the closing stages of the powerplay as Siraj made a mess of a sitter at mid-wicket. In the 10th over, the Englishman was trapped LBW by Rashid Khan, but was adjudged not out by the umpire. Shubman Gill chose to take a review, but the ball tracking showcased the wickets hitting as umpire's call, handing Jacks yet another life.

His innings finally came to an end as his lofted sweep shot attempt landed straight to Shahrukh Khan in the deep. Rashid Khan finally got the better of the batter after making him struggle with his variations.

Will Jacks had once smashed Rashid Khan for 28 runs in five deliveries en route to his maiden IPL ton, back when he was playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

MI losing their way against spin as Hardik Pandya departs right after Will Jacks

Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore did more than a decent job in the middle overs. They made the crucial breakthrough to end the flourishing partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks.

MI were reduced to 103-4 after Will Jacks' dismissal. Hardik Pandya could not make an impact against his former franchise after a failed sweep attempt against Sai Kishore in the very next over. At the time of writing, MI are placed at 114-6 after 14 overs in the innings.

