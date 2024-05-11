Will KKR qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs if rain washes out their IPL 2024 match against MI?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) were set to resume their rivalry in a crucial encounter for the home side at Eden Gardens on May 11. However, the weather gods intervened with showers delaying the toss and subsequently the start of play.

The contest doesn't hold much relevance for MI, having already been eliminated from playoff contention with only four wins in 12 outings. However, KKR fans began wondering how a washout would affect their team's chances of playoff qualification.

The good news for them is that KKR will officially qualify for the playoffs in the event of a washout and both teams sharing a point each. With the side already on 16 points in 11 games, a point shared will take their tally to 17.

Only the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can reach or overtake that number, meaning KKR can go no lower than third place from their current top spot. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in fourth on the standings but have already massed six defeats, which means they can reach a maximum of only 16 points.

However, the only bad news with KKR gaining only the lone point from the MI clash would be a possible relegation from a top-two finish, which offers two chances in the playoffs to qualify for the final.

KKR-MI clash set to start as a 16-over contest

The latest news from the Eden Gardens is that the rain has cleared and the covers have been removed.

Following an inspection by the umpires, the toss is set to take place at 9 PM IST and the contest is slated to begin at 9.15 pm IST. Due to the nearly two-hour lost time, the match will be a 16-over affair, with the innings break reduced to 10 minutes.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season, with KKR pulling off a convincing 24-run victory in Mumbai on May 3. After scoring a sub-par 169, KKR bowlers stepped up to the party to bowl MI out for a paltry 145 in the 19th over.

