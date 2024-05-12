"Will the law of averages catch up to him?" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli heading into RCB's IPL 2024 clash vs DC

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 clash in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. Ahead of the game, Aakash Chopra reckons only the law of averages can stop Virat Kohli from continuing his exploits with the bat.

With 10 points from 12 games, RCB are placed seventh on the points table. They need to win their remaining two league games to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Previewing the RCB-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Kohli has been on a run-scoring spree and praised him for batting at a good strike rate.

"Kohli - will the law of averages catch up to him? That's the only thing that can go against him. He batted incredibly well in the last match. Catches were dropped at the start but after that, when he started batting, he hit a lot. He also mentioned that he needs to keep a good strike rate in his entire innings, which is the right thing to do as well," he said (15:30).

"You have to play like that in T20 cricket. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill showed us that. Virat Kohli also made us understand that a day earlier. It's an obligation to do that in T20 cricket because 200-225 runs are scored. 225 are even chased at times, even 262 is chased," the former India opener added.

Kohli has amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.51 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. He has struck a century and five fifties, including a 47-ball 92 in RCB's 60-run win in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 9.

"I feel Faf du Plessis can do well in this match" - Aakash Chopra on the rest of the RCB batting

Faf du Plessis is RCB's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis to be among the runs in Sunday's game.

"I feel Faf du Plessis can do well in this match. A Small ground, a good pitch, and Delhi's new captain might not bowl too much spin at the start. After that, Will Jacks and Cameron Green, that's their batting, and Rajat Patidar has also looked in good form," he reasoned (16:10).

While acknowledging that Rishabh Pant's absence will help RCB's cause, the renowned commentator wasn't too optimistic about their playoff qualification chances.

"If this team bowls well, this team does well. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Bengaluru's chances have become brighter. The problem is that even if Bengaluru keep winning, they cannot reach 16 points, and I don't think 14 points might be enough this time," Chopra observed.

Chopra claimed that a Delhi Capitals defeat might eventually knock both sides out of the reckoning for a playoff berth. However, he acknowledged that if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose in Sunday's afternoon game, they too won't be able to reach 16 points, and a team with 14 points and a good net run rate might qualify.

