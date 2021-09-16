"Will MI rest Bumrah for a playoff match?"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes no franchise will want to rest their players in the IPL because of the T20 World Cup to follow. The second phase of the showpiece event will begin from September 19 and the T20 World Cup is set to start just two days after the IPL's conclusion.

With the two events having almost no break in between, there is a debate about whether the players of the Indian T20 World Cup squad should be rested for a few games.

However, Saba Karim stated that no franchise would want their top players to be rested as winning the IPL would be their main goal. On the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what Saba Karim had to say:

"Imagine there is a match in the playoffs and you have to rest Bumrah, will Mumbai Indians do it? They won't. No franchise would want to do it, be it Delhi or RCB.

"This is because they feel their top players should be hundred percent fit for the games. Instead, they would want the players to take a break while playing international games so that they remain fresh during IPL."

Don't think any players will be rested: Saba Karim

Saba Karim doesn't think any player will be rested. This means that there will surely be a risk of a cricketer getting injured while playing in the IPL. In this regard, he added:

"The franchise owners expect their players to be fit when they take the field. But the window is so crowded that I dont think such thing is possible that the players will be rested."

India's T20 World Cup squad:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

