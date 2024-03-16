Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra understands the rationale behind Mumbai Indians wanting to undergo a transition and have Hardik Pandya as their new captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. However, the decision to name the star all-rounder as the next captain hasn't gone down well with most MI fans.

With several star-studded players in the MI dressing room, Chopra feels Hardik will need to win the confidence of the players, just like Rohit did over the last decade.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about MI's transition (7:07)

"I understand the thought process behind going for a new captain and you got a great asset in a quality pace bowling all-rounder. But he will have to earn that respect from his peers.

"Will they play with the same intensity for Hardik Pandya as they did for Rohit? They will play for MI but the new captain will need to command respect and not demand respect."

However, Aakash Chopra has no doubt whatsoever that Hardik's inclusion has strengthened MI in terms of the skills and qualities he brings to the table.

He also believes the all-rounder is a brilliant captain, having proven with Gujarat Titans in his two seasons at the helm (IPL 2022 champions and IPL 2023 finalists).

Winning is in MI's DNA: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons Mumbai Indians haven't had a great run in the IPL since their previous triumph in 2020.

However, he believes that the experience of the big stage the five-time IPL champions have should help them in crunch situations. Chopra said (5:59)

"The past couple of seasons haven't been great for them. However, if you bring them into a situation where they have to close games, they can certainly do that.

"Winning is in their DNA. You put them in a corner with a make-or-break situation, this team makes it while many break it."

Despite not having the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2023. With a new captain in Hardik, it will be interesting to see if the traditional slow starters hit the ground running and go all the way.