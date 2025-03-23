"Will they reach 250 once again?" - Aakash Chopra on SRH ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would continue to adopt an aggressive approach and look to post a 250-plus total in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He noted that last season's runners-up have an additional explosive batter in Ishan Kishan in their lineup this year.

SRH will host RR in Hyderabad in the afternoon game on Sunday, March 23. Pat Cummins' side had posted 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first home game in IPL 2024.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener expressed eagerness to see the SunRisers Hyderabad's batting approach in their IPL 2025 opener.

"In the first game of every side, I am more focused on team strategies. Let's start with the home team. The attacking approach with which they have played thus far, with Ishan Kishan also being added, can they bat with the same approach repeatedly?" Chopra said (8:10).

"Will they set the same kind of template in this year's first game? Remember it's an afternoon game, and it's slightly difficult to go helter-skelter in an afternoon game. However, will they go with the same tempo? Will they reach 250 once again? I remember them scoring 270-odd in their first game against Mumbai last year," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also wondered whether SRH would play Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa in tandem in Sunday's game.

"Secondly, an interesting thing for me will be whether they will go with two leg spinners. Can they play Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa together because if they do that and then an overseas fast bowler in the form of Pat Cummins along with (Mohammad) Shami and Harshal (Patel), this will be your top five bowlers. It looks good," Chopra observed.

Rahul Chahar (₹3.20 crore) was the first spinner bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2025 auction. Adam Zampa, who was bought for ₹2.40 crore, is the only specialist overseas spinner in their squad.

"That is one thing I will be extremely curious to watch" - Aakash Chopra on Riyan Parag as RR captain in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Riyan Parag will captain the Rajasthan Royals in their first three IPL 2025 matches. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra expressed keenness to watch how Riyan Parag leads the franchise in their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson is playing as a batter. Riyan Parag is the captain. So how he captains will be a subject of discussion because he is the captain for three matches. So Riyan Parag as an IPL captain, I think that is one thing I will be extremely curious to watch," he said (9:40) in the same video.

The analyst wondered whether the Jaipur-based franchise would want to field Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in tandem in their tournament opener.

"The second thing I want to see is whether they will go with two overseas spinners. Will they unleash both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in this particular game, or else can a place be created for Kumar Kartikeya?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that Fazalhaq Farooqi could play alongside Jofra Archer as a second overseas seamer if RR don't play Hasaranga and Theekshana together. He concluded by picking SRH as the favorites in Sunday's first game.

