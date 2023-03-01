England Test head coach Brendon McCullum has shown confidence in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team management to handle their captain Ben Stokes' injury.

Stokes struggled with his left knee during the recently-concluded second Test match against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. He faced some difficulty while bowling in New Zealand's second innings and couldn't bowl for more than two overs as England lost by one run in an absolute thriller.

Stokes was bought by four-time IPL champions CSK for a whopping price of INR 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. The 31-year-old has confirmed his availability for the MS Dhoni-led side for IPL 2023, which starts on March 31.

McCullum, who is often credited with having revived England's Test cricket alongside Stokes, showed confidence in his former New Zealand teammate and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming to look after the England Test skipper.

As quoted by BBC Sport, McCullum said:

"I'll be talking to him (Fleming) and making sure he looks after the skipper. They're very good. They've got a good team and an outstanding leader in Flem. He sees the big picture in everything."

"Ashes is the script that Ben Stokes is waiting to write" - Brendon McCullum

England are scheduled to face arch-rivals Australia in the high-octane Ashes series nearly three weeks after the conclusion of IPL 2023. The first Ashes Test will kick off on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Responding to the risk of Stokes picking up an injury between the IPL and Ashes, the England head coach said:

"I've no concerns that the skipper will be totally looked after and I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet."

CSK will play the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

