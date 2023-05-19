"Winning games for them on a consistent basis" - Simon Doull on star RCB batter Glenn Maxwell 

Simon Doull reserved high praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell following the team's eight-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

The former New Zealand cricketer pointed out how Maxwell has won several matches for the Bangalore-based side in the ongoing IPL 2023. He reckoned that the Australian batter is in a happy space, which has significantly benefited the franchise.

"He [Glenn Maxwell] is now winning games for them on a consistent basis," Simon Doull said on Cricbuzz. "He is getting them home and is doing that job. A calm, clear Glenn Maxwell who is just allowed to do what he does best, and feels like he is a big part of the team and a chief contributor, bodes well for them."

Glenn Maxwell has mustered 389 runs from 13 innings at an average of 35.36. He has hit five half-centuries this year and has an impressive strike rate of 182.62 to his name.

Speaking of the tie, RCB clinched a crucial win over the SunRisers, successfully chasing down a 187-run target with four balls to spare. Virat Kohli smashed his sixth IPL ton, scoring 100 runs in 63 balls. Skipper Faf du Plessis also made a huge impact, chipping in with 71 runs off 47 deliveries.

"He scored his hundred 10 or 11 balls quicker than Virat's hundred, but it doesn't matter" - Simon Doull on Heinrich Klaasen knock vs RCB

Simon Doull also spoke highly of SRH wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen also slammed a scantling century, albeit in a losing cause.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that while the dynamic batter played with a better strike rate when compared to Virat Kohli, it didn't make much of a difference as Hyderabad ended up losing the game.

"He scored his hundred 10 or 11 balls quicker than Virat's hundred, but it doesn't matter," Doull stated. "When you're chasing, all you have to do is win. So, that's the strike rate comparison. It will feel good that he has got a hundred, it is the end of the season, there was no chance of qualifying, but he has been outdone."

Klaasen was the lone warrior for SRH, scoring 104 runs in 51 balls. However, his effort eventually went in vain. He crossed the three-figure mark in just 49 balls, becoming the second-fastest player to score a century for Hyderabad in the league's history.

With the victory, Bangalore have now moved to the fourth place in the standings. They have 14 points to their name after 13 matches, along with a net run rate of 0.180.

