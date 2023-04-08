"Winning the IPL last year helped my confidence and it reflected in my domestic campaign as well" - B Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' rising star B Sai Sudharsan highlighted that the IPL title win last year hugely helped his confidence. The southpaw opined that success with the Titans helped raise his game in the domestic circuit as well.

Sudharsan, who made his IPL debut last year, has shown several signs of becoming one of the most promising players. He scored 145 runs in five matches last year, striking at a decent 127.19.

The 21-year-old has already played two notable innings in the ongoing season and earned the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 62 against the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking in an interaction, the youngster claimed he has no personal goals and wants to play according to the situation in every match. He said (as quoted on the franchise's official website):

"There are no personal goals, we have to retain the title. I must use this opportunity to do better for the team. Winning the IPL last year helped my confidence and it reflected in my domestic campaign as well. I’m not looking to change my game significantly. I’m just trying to play the situation and win the situation. When the situation arises (where I have to bat at a higher strike rate), I will also rise up to the challenge."

Sudharsan had a stellar domestic season, scoring 610 runs in eight games at 76.25 in the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The latest edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) saw him amass 336 runs in ten matches at 48 with three fifties.

"Observed him a few times in practice" - B Sai Sudharsan on Kane Williamson

Having replaced Kane Williamson in the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings, B Sai Sudharsan said the Kiwi great's practice regime left him in awe. The youngster stated that he is keen to play more in Ahmedabad, lavishing praise on the crowd.

He stated:

"I observed him a few times in practice. The way he even approaches even a practice session was remarkable. It was great to exchange thoughts with a player like him and I’ll definitely be in touch with him. It is a great opportunity to adapt and to play in different conditions. Adaptability is very important when you’re travelling. The fans here in Ahmedabad are so supportive, so I’m really looking forward to playing more in front of them."

The Titans are one of two unbeaten teams in IPL 2023 and will face the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday (April 8).

