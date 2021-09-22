IPL 2021: "With Bairstow not there, it might automatically get their balance better" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks SRH's 4 foreigners for DC clash

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) four overseas cricketers for the Delhi Capitals clash on Wednesday in Dubai.

Hyderabad managed to win only one game in the Indian leg of IPL 2021 and largely struggled due to former captain David Warner's dismal form. However, with Jonny Bairstow missing out, the Aussie cricketer is expected to get one more shot to redeem himself.

Speaking in a video presented by Dafa News, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Because they had these very good foreign players, they had to leave people like Kane Williamson early and very often Jason Holder. Now, with Williamson as captain and [Jonny] Bairstow not being there, it might automatically get the balance of Hyderabad a little better."

"Holder is likely to play and my four foreign players would be Kane Williamson, David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder," he added.

The West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder is a utility cricketer who can use the long handle in death overs. Besides, he is a handy bowler and is expected to add new dynamics to the SRH bowling attack.

"[Wriddhiman] Saha and David Warner should open" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The renowned commentator also suggested that skipper Kane Williamson should bat at No.3 ahead of Manish Pandey while Kedar Jadhav could bat at No.5.

"The batting order would be Warner and Saha and I hope Kane Williamson bats and 3, Manish Pandey at 4. Kedar Jadhav might get a game as well," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

"Looks a good team with the return of Natarajan. Sandeep Sharma is likely to play. And, they have got Rashid Khan, who is the most impactful player in the Indian T20 league," he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are at the bottom of the points table, still have a slight chance of making it to the playoffs and will play out of their skins to make a winning start.

