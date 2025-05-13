“With Hacker No. 1” - Mumbai Indians debutant share endearing snaps with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [In Pictures]

On Monday, May 12, Mumbai Indians' (MI) young pacer Ashwani Kumar shared a post on social media featuring veteran Jasprit Bumrah. The left-arm pacer was acquired by the franchise for INR 30 lakhs during the 2025 mega auction.
So far, Ashwani has featured in four matches and has claimed eight wickets. His standout performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he took 4/24 on debut and was named the Player of the Match.
With the IPL set to resume on May 17 after a one-week suspension, Ashwani shared a post with Bumrah on Monday, May 12. He captioned the photo:
“With Hacker No. 1.”
Bumrah, who was sidelined for the first four games of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury sustained during the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this year, has made a remarkable comeback.
Since his return, he has played in eight matches, claiming 13 wickets in IPL 2025, with his best figures being 4/22 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Overall, the 31-year-old has appeared in 141 IPL matches, taking 178 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.
Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians' Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Dates, Venues & Timings in IST
The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9, and on Monday, May 12, the BCCI unveiled the revised fixtures for the remainder of the season. The tournament is scheduled to resume on May 17, with the final now set for June 3.
Here is the updated schedule for the Mumbai Indians:
May 21 (Wednesday): Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM
May 26 (Monday): Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 7:30 PM
The five-time IPL champions currently sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches, firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.
