  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Woakes hai kya tu?" - Shreyas Iyer cheekily asks PBKS teammate during Super Over challenge in his apartment [Watch]

"Woakes hai kya tu?" - Shreyas Iyer cheekily asks PBKS teammate during Super Over challenge in his apartment [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 08, 2025 23:16 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer recently faced fellow IPL teammate Shashank Singh in a Super Over challenge in his apartment. With the dynamic right-handed batter tasked with facing six deliveries, he cheekily asked Shashank if he was Chris Woakes due to the field settings' discussions.

Ad

It was in the 2025 edition that both sides joined hands. The franchise retained Shashank before the mega auction. Punjab Kings then shelled out ₹26.75 for the Indian middle-order batter and appointed him captain for the season. The right-hander lifted the franchise to their first final since 2014.

At the beginning of the video shared by Punjab Kings on Instagram, Shashank asked:

"Yeh bhi out nahin hai?" (This is not out either?)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 30-year-old India batter hilariously said:

"Sirf appreciate kar, six hai yeh. (Juat appreciate, it's a six.)
"When Shashank stated by warning:
"Ab aayega short ball." (The short ball is up next.)

Iyer then cheekily asked:

"Woakes hai kya tu?" (Are you Woakes?)

Shashank was heard saying before delivering the ball:

"Last 6 balls. Survive kar theek hai tu. Survive karega matlab accha player hai tu." (It's the last six balls. If you survive, you are a good player.)
Ad

After facing the first ball, the Punjab Kings' captain asked him:

"Field kya hai tera?" 7-3?" (What's your field? 7-3?)

The right-hander responded by saying:

"6-2"

With the PBKS skipper asking:

"Yeh leg-side ka toh bata field." (Just tell me the leg-side field.)

Shashank replied:

"Deep square leg, short mid-wicket, mid-on, Fine leg nahin hai." (Deep square leg, short mid-wicket, mid-on, no fine leg.)
Ad
Ad

The video displayed the outstanding camaraderie shared by Iyer and Shashank. Punjab Kings are expected to retain them ahead of the next edition, and the franchise will hope to go one step forward.

"Iyer should have slapped me" - Shashank Singh on his stunning admission over IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 incident

Shashank Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)
Shashank Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Following the tournament, Shashank opened up on the PBKS skipper's outburst after Qualifier 2 over the run-out in that game. The 33-year-old admitted his mistake over running casually, only to be run out at a crucial stage of the contest, and he felt Iyer's reaction was justified. He stated, as quoted by India Today:

Ad
"I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner."

Shashank scored an unbeaten 61 in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but PBKS lost by six runs.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications