"Woakes hai kya tu?" - Shreyas Iyer cheekily asks PBKS teammate during Super Over challenge in his apartment [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer recently faced fellow IPL teammate Shashank Singh in a Super Over challenge in his apartment. With the dynamic right-handed batter tasked with facing six deliveries, he cheekily asked Shashank if he was Chris Woakes due to the field settings' discussions.It was in the 2025 edition that both sides joined hands. The franchise retained Shashank before the mega auction. Punjab Kings then shelled out ₹26.75 for the Indian middle-order batter and appointed him captain for the season. The right-hander lifted the franchise to their first final since 2014.At the beginning of the video shared by Punjab Kings on Instagram, Shashank asked:&quot;Yeh bhi out nahin hai?&quot; (This is not out either?)The 30-year-old India batter hilariously said:&quot;Sirf appreciate kar, six hai yeh. (Juat appreciate, it's a six.)&quot;When Shashank stated by warning:&quot;Ab aayega short ball.&quot; (The short ball is up next.)Iyer then cheekily asked:&quot;Woakes hai kya tu?&quot; (Are you Woakes?)Shashank was heard saying before delivering the ball:&quot;Last 6 balls. Survive kar theek hai tu. Survive karega matlab accha player hai tu.&quot; (It's the last six balls. If you survive, you are a good player.)After facing the first ball, the Punjab Kings' captain asked him:&quot;Field kya hai tera?&quot; 7-3?&quot; (What's your field? 7-3?)The right-hander responded by saying:&quot;6-2&quot;With the PBKS skipper asking:&quot;Yeh leg-side ka toh bata field.&quot; (Just tell me the leg-side field.)Shashank replied:&quot;Deep square leg, short mid-wicket, mid-on, Fine leg nahin hai.&quot; (Deep square leg, short mid-wicket, mid-on, no fine leg.) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video displayed the outstanding camaraderie shared by Iyer and Shashank. Punjab Kings are expected to retain them ahead of the next edition, and the franchise will hope to go one step forward.&quot;Iyer should have slapped me&quot; - Shashank Singh on his stunning admission over IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 incidentShashank Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)Following the tournament, Shashank opened up on the PBKS skipper's outburst after Qualifier 2 over the run-out in that game. The 33-year-old admitted his mistake over running casually, only to be run out at a crucial stage of the contest, and he felt Iyer's reaction was justified. He stated, as quoted by India Today:&quot;I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner.&quot;Shashank scored an unbeaten 61 in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but PBKS lost by six runs.