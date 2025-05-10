"Woh engine hai aur Virat Kohli uski driver" - Former India opener's interesting take on RCB's stellar form in IPL 2025

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his interesting take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's stellar form in IPL 2025. The tournament has been suspended for a week at the moment due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Talking on Star Sports, Sidhu said that RCB will always come with a bit of a flair but will never win. However, he praised Rajat Patidar for his captaincy and lauded Virat Kohli for his form.

"Aisa aya yeh nirbheek kapaatan aur Virat Kohli ka form. Ek aise engine jiska matlab youth engine hai Virat Kohli uski driver hai. Ek kamal ki unit hai jisme Virat Kohli ko apne swabhavik khel khelne ke liye Salt hai, Patidar hai (Patidar has come as a fearless captain and Virat Kohli's form. It is such an engine where the youth is the engine and Virat Kohli is the driver. It is a brilliant unit where Virat Kohli can play his natural game with Phil Salt and Patidar present)," he said.

Further, he alo spoke about the strength of the middle-order, which has played a key role in RCB's success this season.

"Maine inka middle order kabhi dekha hi nahi. Ab tum dekho Jitesh hai. Jitesh ke sath Tim David hai aur ab Romario (I have never seen their middle order. Now they have Jitesh Sharma, with him they have Tim David and Romario)," he added.

Sidhu also expressed how the team has a well-rounded bowling unit this time around. He added they have a varied bowling line-up.

"Bowling dekho aap. Varied bowling. Ek hai Dayal, alag bowler leftie. Ek hai Josh Hazlewood. Teesra swing ka sultaan. Chahe Suyash ho, chahe Krunal Pandya ho, har match mai ek naya hero hai. Har match mai ek naya Man of the Match hai. That's team RCB for you (Look at the bowling. It is a varied bowling. One is Yash Dayal, a different bowler and a leftie. One is Josh Hazlewood. The third is the sultan of swing. Be it Suyash Sharma, be it Krunal Pandya, in every game there is a new hero. In every game there is new Man of the Match)," he explained.

RCB second on IPL 2025 points table

RCB have had a stellar campaign in IPL 2025 so far. They began with two consecutive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

When the decision to temporarily suspend the league came in, they were placed second on the table with eight wins from 11 matches with 16 points. They are just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs as well.

The team is on a four-match winning streak, having beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and CSK in their last four matches. As the tournament resumes, they will be keen to carry the same momentum forward with an aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

