"Woh sharaarthi tha, hai aur rahega" - Friend makes hilarious revelation on Rutuaj Gaikwad as a prankster ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

In a documentary released by Chennai Super Kings on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of his friends made a hilarious revelation, stating that the 28-year-old is still as mischievous as he was in the past and had a funny bone.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was acquired by Chennai Super Kings in 2019. The Maharashtra batter would debut in the following season, opening the innings and registering three half-centuries in three games but CSK failed to make the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. Gaikwad was appointed the skipper in 2024, but his debut campaign ended sourly as the Chennai-based franchise finished fifth and missed the top-four spot by a slender margin.

CSK managed to catch up with a friend of Ruturaj Gaikwad and when asked about the 28-year-old, he said:

"He was naughty, he is naughty and he will be naughty. He has that kind of humor in him where he finds it funny if he troubles the people who are close to him. There have been instances where we have been on tour. We as a group of four to five people, we never used to be on time. The call time was at 8:30 am, we used to wake up at 8:00."

"But what he used to do, he used to get ready. He used to wake up early. So we used to go and have a bath and he used to take our clothes and used to hide it. So just to have those kinds of scolding from our coaches about not being on time and all. So he used to find it funny and he still does it now."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 12:12):

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking to lead Chennai Super Kings to their sixth IPL trophy

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the franchise for the second year in a row. The 28-year-old was retained by the franchise for ₹18 crores. He had a good season with the bat last year, finishing with 583 runs in 14 innings. Unfortunately, CSK failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table.

With a renewed squad at his helm, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be looking to lead the franchise to their sixth title. Currently, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint most successful teams, each with five IPL trophies.

