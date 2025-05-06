“Woh Virat Kohli ne block nahin kiya hoga” - Rahul Vaidya takes brutal dig after Avneet Kaur controversy; calls his fans “2 kaudi ke jokers”

Indian singer and first runner-up of the reality show 'Big Boss 14' Rahul Vaidya has taken a brutal dig at star batter Virat Kohli. Kohli was recently involved in a controversy involving actress Avneet Kaur as well.

He had mistakenly liked her 'bold' post and then issued a clarification saying it was not intentional and happened because of an 'algorithm glitch'. After the controversy, Rahul Vaidya shared a video claiming that he had been blocked by Kohli. Taking a dig at Kohli, he said that the reason behind him being blocked by the India batter could also be an 'algorithm glitch,' referring to the controversy involving Avneet Kaur.

"So guys Virat Kohli has blocked me as you all know. So I think woh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi. Woh Virat Kohli ne block nahin kiya hoga. Instagram ki algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki ek kaam kar mai tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hu (I think this must also be an Instagram glitch. Virat Kohli would not have blocked me. The Instagram algorithm would have told Virat Kohli that I will block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf)," he said in a video.

Rahul Vaidya then put up a story on his Instagram handle, where he said that he is being abused and his wife and sister are also being abused ever since he made the claim. Following these abuses, he called Kohli's fans '2 kaudi ke jokers', which essentially translates to jokers of no value.

"And now u r abusing me that's fine but u r abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers," he wrote.

Screenshot of Rahul Vaidya's Instagram story - Source: Rahul Vaidya/IG

Virat Kohli will want to carry his form into the next game against LSG

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) next play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season on Friday, May 9. RCB beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs in a thrilling contest previously to keep their momentum going this season.

They now have eight wins and 16 points from 11 games. A win in their next game against LSG will surely confirm their spot in the playoffs. Virat Kohli struck a 33-ball 62 in the game against CSK.

He has been in top form, having scored 505 runs from 11 games with seven half-centuries, which have all come in winning causes. The star RCB batter will want to carry his form despite all the recent controversies, as his performance will be crucial to his team's fortunes.

