"Won the maximum number of matches for the country still people question about his strike rate"- Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli received appreciation from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma after his match-winning performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024 on Thursday, May 9. Sharma also took a shot at the critics, who have been voicing their concerns about Kohli's strike rate in the recent past.

A few former cricketers and pundits have expressed their reservations about Kohli's style of play in T20 cricket and also raised questions over his spot in the Indian team for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, Kohli has managed to answer them with his bat by scoring a ton of runs at a good strike rate in IPL 2024. He is currently wearing the Orange Cap after amassing 634 runs in 12 games at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51, including five half-centuries and one hundred.

After Kohli's latest 92-run knock against PBKS on Thursday, Rajkumar Sharma took to his Instagram handle to applaud his former student and extended good wishes for the coming games.

"Here is another one from the guy who has won the maximum number of matches for the country still people question about his strike rate. Brilliant performance with the bat as well as in the field. Well done champ god bless you 🧿👍" he wrote.

Virat Kohli stars with the bat to help RCB beat PBKS by 60 runs and keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes afloat

After being asked to bat first, RCB notched up a massive total of 241/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli was the protagonist for them with the bat, playing a brilliant knock of 92 (47), studded with seven fours and six sixes. Rajat Patidar (55) and Cameron Green (46) supported him with impactful contributions.

RCB bowlers then stepped up in the defense and bundled out PBKS for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw (61) fought for the Punjab Kings with a brisk half-century, but others failed to extend support to him.

