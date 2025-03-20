"Wore those shoes and scored a hundred" - India's BGT star narrates fascinating Virat Kohli tale

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, in a recent interaction, narrated a fascinating tale involving batting star batter Virat Kohli. The 21-year-old revealed the latter gave him a pair of shoes and he went on to score a hundred wearing them.

After winning back-to-back Test series in Australia, India lost the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 3-1. However, there was a silver lining in the defeat, with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring 298 runs across nine innings, which involved a maiden Test ton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and picking up five wickets.

In a podcast hosted by Arjun Pandit for Puma, Nitish Kumar Reddy spoke about his relationship with Kohli and narrated how he scored a hundred wearing the shoes that the cricketing great gave to him. He said:

"If you saw my 100, it weren't my shoes. Back in the locker room, he (Kohli) once asked Sarfaraz, 'Sarfu, what’s your shoe size?', and he said, '9'. Then he turned to me, and I thought, 'Oh my god, I have to guess this correctly' because even if they weren’t my size, I really wanted his shoes. I said, '10', and he gave them to me. In the next match, I wore those shoes and scored a hundred."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 28:18):

Nitish Kumar Reddy joins SRH ahead of IPL 2025

Nitish Kumar Reddy has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The all-rounder had suffered a side strain in the first game of the five-T20I series against England earlier this year. Subsequently, the 21-year-old went to the NCA in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

So far, Nitish has been a part of the SRH unit for two seasons, making his debut in 2023. The all-rounder has scored 303 runs with a personal best of 76* while picking up three wickets in his IPL career.

