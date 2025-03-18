World Cup-winning captain feeds stray dogs during IPL camp [Watch]

India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is known to be a dog lover. CSK recently posted a video of him feeding a stray dog in training ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Dhoni reportedly has as many as four dogs at his residence in Ranchi. In the video too, he was seen fondly giving the stray biscuits to eat while his teammates looked on from a distance.

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK as an uncapped player in IPL 2025

In an interesting turn of events, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024. This was in keeping with the BCCI's regulations that all the players who had not played international cricket for five years would be treated as uncapped in the IPL.

Dhoni last played international cricket during the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. He had earlier retired from Tests midway through the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, he has continued to play in the IPL for CSK.

In 2024, Dhoni scored 161 runs for the Chennai-based franchise at a godly strike-rate of 220. In 2023, he piled up 104 runs at a strike-rate of 182.45. Overall, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has played in 264 matches in the IPL, scoring 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a best of 84 not out.

Dhoni boasts a career strike-rate of 137 in the IPL and has scored 24 half-centuries so far. He will be expected to play the role of the finisher in IPL 2025 even at 43 years of age.

CSK will play their first match of the season against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday, March 23.

