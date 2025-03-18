World Cup-winning captain feeds stray dogs during IPL camp [Watch]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:09 IST
IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Players of Chennai Super Kings celebrate with the trophy after their victory against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 30, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who plies his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is known to be a dog lover. CSK recently posted a video of him feeding a stray dog in training ahead of the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Ad

You can see the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dhoni reportedly has as many as four dogs at his residence in Ranchi. In the video too, he was seen fondly giving the stray biscuits to eat while his teammates looked on from a distance.

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK as an uncapped player in IPL 2025

In an interesting turn of events, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2024. This was in keeping with the BCCI's regulations that all the players who had not played international cricket for five years would be treated as uncapped in the IPL.

Ad

Dhoni last played international cricket during the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. He had earlier retired from Tests midway through the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, he has continued to play in the IPL for CSK.

In 2024, Dhoni scored 161 runs for the Chennai-based franchise at a godly strike-rate of 220. In 2023, he piled up 104 runs at a strike-rate of 182.45. Overall, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter has played in 264 matches in the IPL, scoring 5,243 runs at an average of 39.12 and a best of 84 not out.

Ad

Dhoni boasts a career strike-rate of 137 in the IPL and has scored 24 half-centuries so far. He will be expected to play the role of the finisher in IPL 2025 even at 43 years of age.

CSK will play their first match of the season against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday, March 23.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी