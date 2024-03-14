"Would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain" - Yuvraj Singh on Mumbai Indians' captaincy decision for IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) could have continued with Rohit Sharma as captain for one more season, with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

In a sensational off-season move, MI welcomed Pandya back into the squad through an all-cash trade with the Gujarat Titans (GT). The all-rounder was subsequently made captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

The move created shockwaves around the IPL circuit, with several experts and fans criticizing the same.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of IPL 2024, Yuvraj Singh weighed in on the decision to strip Rohit of the MI captaincy.

"Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision," he said. "I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain and see how the whole franchise works."

However, Yuvraj also expressed his understanding as to why the franchise went in that direction.

"I understand from the franchise's point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it's a big decision," he added.

Rohit took over as MI captain during the 2013 IPL season and has led the side to five IPL titles.

Meanwhile, Hardik was part of four of those title runs, having been part of the side from 2015 to 2021 before moving to GT.

"Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai" - Yuvraj Singh

Pandya led GT admirably for two seasons.

Yuvraj Singh has warned Hardik Pandya of the vast difference in expectations leading MI compared to captaining GT.

The 30-year-old led the Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden IPL stint in 2022 and almost made it back-to-back triumphs last year with a last-ball defeat to CSK in the finale.

"In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side," Yuvraj said.

Hardik has gone on to captain India in T20Is since the 2022 World Cup with excellent results, winning 10 out of 16 games.

His first assignment as MI skipper will ironically come against GT in both sides' IPL 2024 season opener at Ahmedabad on March 24. It was GT that eliminated MI in Qualifier 2 last year.