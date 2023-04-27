"Would like to credit this to my new-born son" - Varun Chakravarthy dedicates POTM award to son Aathman 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy has dedicated his player of the match (POTM) award to his new-born son following a comprehensive 21-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (April 26).

Chakravarthy registered figures of 3/27 from his four overs while defending a towering 201 runs in the second innings. The leg-spinner complemented Suyash Sharma (2/30) to inspire a collapse in the RCB batting order.

Varun Chakravarthy's first victim of the day was the destructive Glenn Maxwell, who intended to clear the mid-off for a boundary, but ended up splicing it towards David Wiese at mid-off.

The Tamil Nadu leg-spinner intercepted the cruising 55-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror with the latter's dismissal in the 12th over. Then, bowling a half-tracker in the 18th over, Chakravarthy got the better of RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

The 31-year-old was awarded the POTM award for his outstanding spell that inspired KKR's first win in their last five games.

Speaking to the official broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony, Chakravarthy dedicated his POTM award to his son Aathman and wife Neha Khedekar.

Varun Chakravathy said:

"I would like to credit this to my new-born son - I'm still not able to see him but I would like to dedicate this to him and my wife."

"More focused on my accuracy than more variations" - Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy managed to pick up just one wicket and conceded 49 runs in KKR's 49-run loss against Chennai Super Kings last Sunday (April 23).

The KKR spinner was taken to the cleaners by Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane at Eden Gardens. Speaking on the comeback in Wednesday's game against RCB, Varun Chakravarthy said:

"Nothing much, that's how the game of cricket is. Last match I went for 49, this match I did well. That's how crazy life is. More focused on my accuracy than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I thought it was time to be more accurate."

Chakravarthy has picked 13 wickets in eight matches so far in IPL 2023 at an average of 18.38 and an economy rate of 8.06. KKR will next play against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 29).

