"Would have loved seeing Rohit come out and say something publicly" - Aaron Finch feels former MI skipper could have prevented Hardik Pandya's booing

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch felt Rohit Sharma could have prevented Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya from being heavily booed earlier in the season by publicly speaking out and providing his backing. Hardik was traded to MI from GT during the off-season and replaced Rohit as captain for IPL 2024. However, he received a negative reception from the MI fans across the stadiums.

Subsequently, his and the team's performances have suffered throughout the season.

Speaking on the Around the Wicket Podcast, Finch felt Rohit could have helped matters around Hardik's booing by voicing his support publicly.

"Just the one thing that I would have loved to have seen from Rohit throughout the IPL campaign is to make some kind of public statement because the resentment towards Hardik from the public has been unbelievable – getting booed. So I would have loved seeing Rohit come out and say something publicly. Say 'No, this is part of the plan for Mumbai Indians, and Hardik's got my full support. Just think that would have put things to be a lot more quickly," said Finch.

"And it's changed to cheers when he walks out since the World Cup squad has been announced. But for eight games, Hardik was getting booed during a Mumbai Indians game," he added.

Hardik has struggled with the bat, averaging under 20 in 12 outings. While his bowling has improved lately, the all-rounder is still conceding runs at an economy rate of over 10.

"Knowing Rohit Sharma, he will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya" - Michael Clarke

Aaron Finch's former teammate Michael Clarke echoed felt Rohit Sharma will continue to embrace Hardik Pandya, especially with the T20 World Cup to follow after the IPL.

The superstar duo have been teammates in the Indian and MI colors for several years. Rohit will lead Team India during the showpiece event with Hardik being a vital cog in the 15-member squad.

"You know what… knowing Rohit Sharma, he will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya. That shows the character that Rohit is. He is the Indian captain and trust me… he wants to win that World Cup. He has had a lot of say in the 15 that is picked by India. If the beef between Rohit and Hardik was as strong as people think, Hardik wouldn't be in that World Cup campaign. The Indian captain has that much power," said Clarke on the Around the Wicket Podcast.

"I think while there is obviously issues with how Rohit was released off his duties as captain of Mumbai Indians, I don't think that will affect their friendship, selection or Rohit Sharma. He will make sure Hardik is as focussed as possible," he added.

Rohit himself has been in dismal recent form in the IPL, scoring only 33 runs in his last five innings at an average of under seven.

Meanwhile, MI became the first side to be eliminated from playoff contention, with only four wins in 12 matches.

