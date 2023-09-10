“Wow DK you are quite a film buff” – KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Dinesh Karthik’s review of Jawan

Filmstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Dinesh Karthik’s review of the movie, Jawan, on Sunday, September 10. The superstar called the wicketkeeper-batter a ‘film buff’ after Karthik penned down a special note on social media after watching the film.

The 57-year-old actor was even surprised at the former KKR skipper’s knowledge about the film industry. He even invited the finisher to watch the movie once again after a few weeks and finish it off in style.

Shah Rukh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Wow DK you are quite the film buff!! Didn’t get to see this side of u during KKR times. Really happy u enjoyed the film and give my love to Dipika!!! And if u are free go watch it again after a few weeks…. Always need u as a finisher!!”

Expand Tweet

Shah Rukh, who is playing a double role in Jawan, is currently riding on the success of the film, which has already grossed over Rs 386 crore at the box office after being released on Thursday, September 7.

The flick stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Jawan has received good reviews from fans as well as critics.

“Scale and Grandeur” – Dinesh Karthik pens down appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Stressing on 'scale' and 'grandeur', Dinesh Karthik penned down an appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on Sunday. The 38-year-old stated that Jawan will be the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. He even shared a tale about the movie during his stint with the Knight Riders.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

“SCALE and GRANDEUR, I'm sure it will become the Highest grossing INDIAN movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like no one else ever has seen from SRK!”

Karthik continued:

“I remember when in 2018 I started with KKR and that's when Atlee had started talks with SRK and in fact, he came for the CSK vs KKR match at Chennai It's taken 5 long years."

He added:

"so many discussions, so many small script tweaks and so much has happened in this time and to put everything in perspective and bring it out so well in a proper commercial manner and to make every frame so much fun, filled with style and oomph was worth the wait!"

Expand Tweet

Karthik, who is yet to retire from international cricket, is currently commentating on the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.