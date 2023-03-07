WPL 2023 announces free tickets for GG vs RCB on International Women’s Day

The Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) has announced free tickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) on the occasion of International Women’s Day, i.e., Wednesday, March 8.

“A special way to mark a special day! Tata WPL celebrates Women’s Day with FREE ENTRY FOR ALL for the GG vs RCB match on March 8, 2023!”

As per ticketing website bookmyshow.com, girls and women are already allowed free entry for games during WPL 2023. Only male entrants are being charged INR 100 per person, which will be free of cost on the aforementioned date, subject to online seat availability.

For the uninitiated, Women’s Day is celebrated annually for women’s rights movements, gender equality, and prevention of violence and abuse against women, among others. The theme for 2023 by the United Nations is DigiALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Incidentally, the auspicious Hindu festival of colors, "Holi," also falls on this day this year.

Winless GG and RCB eye their first win in WPL 2023

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023), Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finally taste victory at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants

GG lost the WPL 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 143 runs on March 4. The bowling unit failed to deliver as they leaked 207 and then got bundled out for just 64.

In yet another setback, captain Beth Mooney twisted her angle in the first over. She was also ruled out of the second game.

The Gujarat-based franchise also lost their final-over thriller against the UP Warriorz by three wickets on Sunday, March 5. The development came after Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The duo shared an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket while chasing 170.

However, Kim Garth’s fifer and Harleen Deol’s 46 came as positives for GG.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Co. have failed to deliver for RCB despite having big-name overseas players like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight on their team.

The bowling unit leaked 223 for just two wickets against Delhi Capitals in their opening game, in which they lost by 60 runs. RCB also scalped just one wicket while defending 155 against MI on Monday.

The batting unit also suffered a middle-order collapse in both games. In fact, they were bundled out for just 154 in 18.4 overs in their second fixture.

