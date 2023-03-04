WPL 2023: Beth Mooney walks off the pitch after hobbling in 208-run chase against MI

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney retired hurt in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener against Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first on a high-scoring surface, the Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth 207/5 off the back of brilliant knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 30 balls), middle-order batter Amelia Kerr (45* off 24 balls) and opener Hayley Matthews (47 in 31 balls).

In a massive blow to the Gujarat Giants in a daunting chase, their captain Beth Mooney walked off the pitch in the first over.

On the fourth ball of the over bowled by Nat Sciver-Brunt, Mooney hit the ball to the front of the cover-point and wanted to take a quick single but was sent back by her opening partner, Sabbhineni Meghana.

The Australian looked uncomfortable after the ball as she hobbled in distress. The team physios immediately rushed towards the pitch to check on the player.

She was helped off the field by two players from her squad as the Gujarat Giants captain discontinued and retired hurt without opening her account in the WPL. She had only faced three deliveries.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



5-3 and captain Beth Mooney walks out injured



📸: JioCinema



#GGvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Gujarat Giants in big trouble 🤯5-3 and captain Beth Mooney walks out injured📸: JioCinema Gujarat Giants in big trouble 🤯5-3 and captain Beth Mooney walks out injured 😨📸: JioCinema#GGvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Snmd3k15eR

Gujarat Giants batting order crumble after Beth Mooney walks off the field

Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed Harleen Deol for a duck on the final ball of the over. The England all-rounder bowled an off-cutter to knock out Meghana's leg-stump in her next over.

Giants all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner went for a golden-duck as she attempted to cut a good length ball from Issy Wong but found an outside edge that carried to Hayley Matthews at slip.

Uncapped Indian spinner Saika Ishaque cleaned up Annabel Sutherland as the Gujarat Giants stuttered at 17 for 4 at the end of the powerplay. Ishaque later bowled Georgia Wareham to send half of the Giants side back to the dressing room.

