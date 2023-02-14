WPL 2023: Complete Mumbai Indians schedule, MI match dates & timings in IST

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will kickstart the inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) with their opening game against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

They will play five games at the DY Patil Stadium and three at the Brabourne - CCI in the group phase. One interesting fact about the schedule is that Mumbai will play consecutive games on the last two days of the league phase, which could certainly be a challenge.

The most successful IPL franchise will believe that they have built a strong squad, likely to be led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. It also has a great mix of youth and experience and having banked on many all-rounders, Mumbai Indians will want to start their WPL journey on the right note.

MI WPL 2023 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Chintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule for the WPL 2023

Match #1 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 4, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #4 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: March 6, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #7 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 9, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7.30 pm IST

Match #10 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 12, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants - Date: March 14, 2023, Venue: Brabourne - CCI, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #15 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz - Date: March 18, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #18 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Date: March 20, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #19 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: March 21, 2023, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Time: 3:30 pm IST

