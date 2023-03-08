Gujarat Giants have roped in explosive South African opener Laura Wolvaardt as a replacement for their injured captain Beth Mooney for the remaining matches of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The PCB has released Wolvaardt, who was in line to play the Women's exhibition matches.

Mooney, the Giants skipper, sustained a knee injury during the tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians. With the Giants chasing 208 for victory, the keeper-batter hurt her knee in the first over of the chase when stopping and turning around while trying to steal a run. The match saw the Giants get bowled out for 64, losing by a record margin of 143 runs.

Mooney fetched a hefty INR 2 crore from the Giants at the WPL auction last month. Other notable Australian stars in the Giants include Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland. Mooney came into the WPL after an unbeaten 53-ball 74 knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final as Australia won the decider by 19 runs.

"I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women's League exhibition" - Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt. (Image Credits: Getty)

Laura Wolvaardt, who played for Super Women, said she feels privileged to get the opportunity to play in the Women's League exhibition fixtures. The 23-year-old wished both sides good luck in a release statement unveiled by the PCB.

"I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women's League exhibition matches. It has been an incredible short journey, but I have loved the experience. The team has been amazing and I have felt so welcoming. I wish both sides the best of luck with rest of the series. I am sure both sides will strive hard and they will do well and learn a lot from the experience they will get from the matches."

The right-hander was the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup with 230 runs in six games at 46.

