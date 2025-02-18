WPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GG vs MI (Updated) ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Mathews

The Women’s Premier League on February 18 witnessed an exciting encounter between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, with Mumbai securing a comfortable five-wicket victory at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Mumbai won the toss and chose to field first. Despite Gujarat Giants boasting a formidable batting lineup, they were left stranded by the exceptional bowling performance from the Mumbai bowlers. Gujarat's wickets fell regularly, and they were bowled out for just 120 runs. Harleen Deol was the lone fighter for Gujarat, scoring a composed 32 off 31 balls.

Mumbai’s bowlers were outstanding, with Hayley Mathews leading the charge, claiming 3 wickets for 16 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr also impressed, taking 2 wickets each, with figures of 2/26 and 2/22, respectively.

In response, Mumbai chased down the target in just 16.1 overs, finishing with 23 balls and five wickets to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered a match-winning performance, scoring an invaluable 57 off 39 balls to guide Mumbai to victory. Hayley Mathews, with her economical bowling, was named Player of the Match for her outstanding contribution.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 1 141 79* 70.5 79 178.48 - 2 - 9 12 2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 1 137 80* 137 98 139.79 - 2 - 24 0 3 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2 2 - 90 81 45 54 166.66 - 1 - 12 3 4 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 2 2 2 75 64* 0 32 234.37 - 1 - 8 5 5 H Deol (GG-W) 3 3 2 75 34* 75 65 115.38 - - - 10 0 6 DJS Dottin (GG-W) 3 3 1 65 33* 32.5 37 175.67 - - - 7 3 7 EA Perry (RCB-W) 2 2 1 64 57 64 47 136.17 - 1 - 6 2 8 BL Mooney (GG-W) 3 3 - 57 56 19 46 123.91 - 1 1 8 0 9 DN Wyatt (RCB-W) 2 2 - 46 42 23 37 124.32 - - - 8 0 10 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 - 46 42 23 24 191.66 - - - 5 3

Ashleigh Gardner continues to lead the run-scoring charts despite a modest 10-run performance today against Mumbai, bringing her total to 141 runs with an impressive strike rate of 178.48. Nat Sciver-Brunt has moved up from third to second place, amassing 137 runs following her excellent half-century and consecutive singles, with a strike rate of 139.79.

Smriti Mandhana and her partner Richa Ghosh hold the third and fourth spots, having scored 90 and 75 runs, respectively. Harleen Deol has made a significant jump from tenth to fifth position after contributing a valiant 32 runs today, though in a losing cause, bringing her total to 75 runs from three matches.

Deandra Dottin maintains her sixth position despite a modest 7-run score earlier today, with a total of 65 runs at an average of 32.5. Ellyse Perry, another Bengaluru batter, has slipped two places to seventh with 64 runs at a strike rate of 136.17. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney drops to eighth position with 57 runs from three games, maintaining a strike rate of 123.91.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Harmanpreet Kaur, both with 46 runs from two games, occupy the ninth and tenth spots, with strike rates of 124.32 and 191.66, respectively.

Women’s Premier League 2025 Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HK Matthews (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 48 5 3/16 9.6 6 9.6 - - 2 Renuka Singh (RCB-W) 2 2 48 8 - 48 5 3/23 9.6 6 9.6 - - 3 Priya Mishra (GG-W) 3 3 66 11 - 94 5 3/25 18.8 8.54 13.2 - - 4 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 43 4 2/21 10.75 5.37 12 - - 5 G Wareham (RCB-W) 2 2 42 7 - 75 4 3/25 18.75 10.71 10.5 - - 6 A Gardner (GG-W) 3 3 60 10 - 93 4 2/33 23.25 9.3 15 - - 7 S Pandey (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 - 41 3 2/14 13.66 5.12 16 - - 8 KS Gautam (GG-W) 3 3 54 9 - 52 3 2/15 17.33 5.77 18 - - 9 A Sutherland (DC-W) 2 2 31 5.1 - 52 3 3/34 17.33 10.06 10.33 - - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 64 3 2/26 21.33 8 16 - -

Hayley Mathews leads the chart following her impressive bowling performance against Gujarat Giants, claiming three wickets, and now boasts a total of five wickets at an economy rate of 6. Renuka Singh mirrors Mathews' tally, securing second place with five wickets as well. Priya Mishra advanced from sixth to third position after taking two wickets earlier in the day, bringing her total to six wickets at an economy rate of 8.54.

Amelia Kerr has risen from ninth to fourth place, tied with Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner, each having taken four wickets. Kerr's economy rate stands at 10.71, while Wareham and Gardner's are 9.3 and 10.71, respectively. Gardner has dropped from second to sixth position.

Shikha Pandey, with three wickets at an economy of 5.12, is now in seventh place. Kashvee Gautham makes her debut on the list, entering at eighth position with three wickets and an economy rate of 5.77.

Annabel Sutherland, once in fifth place, has slipped to ninth with three wickets at an average of 17.33. Nat Sciver-Brunt, following an exceptional all-round performance, completes the top 10 with three wickets at an economy rate of 8.

