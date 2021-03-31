"Virat Kohli keeps his stardom aside when he's with his teammates" - Wriddhiman Saha

India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has commended India captain Virat Kohli for being approachable in a recent interview. He also revealed that while Kohli is approachable, some of the stalwarts of the game weren't when Saha first joined the Indian team.

Wriddhiman Saha opened up about Virat Kohli's dressing room behavior when he was asked about his India seniors and teammates.

"In the dressing room, he is one of us. When I joined the team years ago, I saw all the stalwarts. I was a junior then and it wasn’t always easy to approach them. It is very easy to access Kohli. He keeps his stardom aside when he is with his fellow teammates," Wriddhiman Saha told the Times of India.

Wriddhiman also recollected the time he was given his India cap by Sachin Tendulkar. He said:

“When I debuted, there were Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and many other legends in the team, along with Sachin. It was Sachin who gave me his cap – the debut cap. That way, he will always remain very special to me.”

Wriddhiman Saha to represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021

Wriddhiman Saha of SRH

In IPL 2021, Wriddhiman Saha will be plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The wicketkeeper-batsman has joined the Sunrisers camp in Chennai and is expected to resume training after serving his quarantine period.

During the interview, Saha also shared insights into traveling and playing during these tough times. He said:

“It’s not easy. Now that I will join my team, I will have to stay isolated for a week. There will be three COVID-19 tests conducted back-to-back on the second, fifth and seventh day. Once we clear that, we will be able to meet, greet and start our practice together.”

In the last two years, Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been a regular feature in the SRH playing XI. He featured in five games in 2019 and another four in 2020.

Even though he performed decently in the opportunities that he got, accommodating him in the team has been tough given the extreme competition for places.