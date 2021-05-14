Wriddhiman Saha tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Wriddhiman Saha has tested positve for COVID-19 for the second time. The wicketkeeper-batsman was one of the players who got infected during IPL 2021. But even after staying in isolation for close to two weeks, Saha has once again tested positive.

There is a silver lining, though, as Wriddhiman Saha reportedly has no symptoms of body ache, fever or cough, as reported by Anandabazar Patrika. In an interview given to the same publication earlier, Saha claimed that he had more or less recovered.

But as things stand, Saha will have to continue his isolation in Delhi. There will be another round of testing soon and if the 36-year-old tests negative, doctors might consider releasing him from quarantine by Monday.

Wriddhimna Saha had earlier said that he was initially scared after he turned out to be positive in the early days of May.

"I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," said Wriddhiman Saha in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika.

Wriddhiman Saha racing against time to be fit for England tour

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been named in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England.

Team India are slated to fly to England early next month. Saha's selection is subject to fitness and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to hit the ground running once he recovers from COVID-19.

The BCCI have reportedly made it clear that if players are found positive when they congregate in Mumbai before traveling to England, then they won't be considered for selection. As things stand, Saha is in a race against time and he will be keen to get a negative test soon so that he can prove his fitness.