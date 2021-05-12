IPL 2021: "I was certainly scared"- Wriddhiman Saha opens up on his COVID-19 experience

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha contracted Covid-19 during IPL 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star recently gave an update on his situation and said that he is recovering well at the moment. However, the 36-year-old added that he was scared in the initial days after contracting the virus.

Saha played just two games in the IPL this season for SRH. SRH mentor VVS Laxman later revealed that the wicketkeeper-batsman was poised to play the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

However, the Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman was under the weather, and hence, he sat out that encounter. Later, just before the tournament was postponed indefinitely, Saha tested positive for the virus.

"I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough," said Saha in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika.

Wearing a mask properly isn't rocket science. Wear mask for yourself and for others. 😷 Stay Home. Stay Safe.

Speaking about his experience of how he recognized the symptoms in the initial days, the wicketkeeper-batsman said he felt chills and had a cough.

"I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold & mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk. Covid test was taken on the same day. The next day the report came negative. The second day I was also tested. The result was negative. Yet I was not allowed to leave the seclusion. Because, by then fever had started coming. After the test on the third day, the result was positive," said Wriddhiman Saha.

"Don't worry, I'm almost healthy": Wriddhiman Saha

This means the world to me right now♥️Mia sending her wishes...And I thank all of you for your well wishes and messages. My gratitude for you all.

Wriddhiman Saha is currently quarantining in Delhi. In an encouraging update, the 36-year-old said that he has more or less recovered from COVID.

"There is no more discomfort in the body. The fever is not coming. Colds and coughs have also decreased. It goes without saying that there is no pain in the body. I don't understand if there is fatigue at all. As long as I don't start practicing, it is not possible to understand. I want to tell the supporters, don't worry. I'm almost healthy," added Wriddhiman Saha.

The wicketkeeper has been named in the 24-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England. However, Saha's selection is subject to fitness, and the 36-year-old will have to pass a fitness test before he can set out on the tour of England.

Wriddhiman Saha said he is yet to receive any intimation from the BCCI on how and when his fitness test will take place. Saha also added that he would only start thinking about the WTC once he can resume practice.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021