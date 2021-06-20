WTC Final: Dale Steyn feels IPL stint with RCB helped Kyle Jamieson perform well against India in Southampton

Dale Steyn has opined that a brief IPL stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year helped Kyle Jamieson perform well in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

In Steyn's view, playing in the IPL and performing well for the franchise helps a bowler gain confidence. Kyle Jamieson made his IPL debut earlier this year and picked up nine wickets in seven matches for RCB in the first half of the 2021 season.

The Kiwi all-rounder continued his fine form in the Test format as he returned with figures of 5/31 in the first innings of the WTC final. He also took three wickets in the solitary Test he played against England.

During his appearance on ESPNCricinfo's Match Day show, Dale Steyn was asked if he was impressed by Jamieson's performance on his first England tour.

Steyn replied:

"Yes, I am very impressed. I think a little IPL stint does you wonders in the confidence. You know, you are rubbing shoulders with a lot of guys, you be in the dressing room with the likes of Maxwell, de Villiers, Virat himself. I think he literally played every game for RCB when he played in the IPL."

I am sure Kyle Jamieson has got a lot of confidence right now: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn further added that the backing of his national and IPL teammates would have boosted Kyle Jamieson's confidence and ultimately resulted in a fantastic bowling performance against India.

"You kind of come into the series with a lot of confidence, feeling like you have got the backing of the best players in the world - Kane Williamson, all the guys in the New Zealand side obviously, as well as IPL team. He did well in the IPL. So, stepping into this Test match, I am sure he's a man who has got a lot of confidence right now. I tell you the best time to bowl is when you've got the confidence."

Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul helped the Blackcaps bowl India out for 217 runs in the first innings. New Zealand's openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway have scored 19 runs off 11 overs in the Kiwis' first innings so far.

You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar