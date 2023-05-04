"Yaar ye 19th over toh IPL me bhi picha nahi chhodh raha"- Fans troll Arshdeep Singh after he concedes 66 runs in PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 clash 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh faced the wrath of fans after his expensive spell against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 3, in the 46th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali.
PBKS batted first in the contest after losing the toss and set a daunting target of 215 for the visiting side. Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) put on a sensational 119-run partnership to power the home to a massive total.
However, Ishan Kishan (75 off 41 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 off 31 balls) returned the favor with a scintillating partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket, which put MI on the brink of victory. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Ishan in the 17th over to give a ray of hope to his side. However, Tilak Varma came in and played a blazing cameo in the company of Tim David to finish the chase for MI.
Interestingly, in the first match between the two sides earlier this season, Arshdeep Singh bowled a sensational spell to lead his side to victory in the final over. He also bagged two wickets in that over by breaking the stumps with fantastic deliveries, with Tilak Varma being one of the casualties.
Tilak redeemed himself on Wednesday by smashing two sixes and a four against Arshdeep in the 17th over and then finished the match in style with a 102-meter six against the same bowler.
It was a horror night for Arshdeep Singh as he gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Fans took note of his poor bowling performance and expressed their views on the same on Twitter.
Here are some of the top reactions:
"We could have been a bit more tight and proactive"- PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan after the loss against MI
Speaking after the conclusion of the match against MI, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the loss and said:
"We could have been a bit more tight and proactive. (Picking Ellis over Rabada) We saw the pitch and thought the change of pace will work a lot. Nathan bowled really well, his changes worked well but the others didn't step up.
Upon being asked about bringing spinners like Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar in the death overs, Dhawan stated that he preferred pacers due to the dew factor.
"I thought about it but because there was dew, so I backed my main bowlers to deliver. Unfortunately, they didn't today."
Punjab Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8 in Kolkata.
