"Yaar ye 19th over toh IPL me bhi picha nahi chhodh raha"- Fans troll Arshdeep Singh after he concedes 66 runs in PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 clash 

By Balakrishna
Modified May 04, 2023 01:30 IST
Fans troll Arshdeep Singh for poor performance vs MI.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh faced the wrath of fans after his expensive spell against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 3, in the 46th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali.

PBKS batted first in the contest after losing the toss and set a daunting target of 215 for the visiting side. Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) put on a sensational 119-run partnership to power the home to a massive total.

However, Ishan Kishan (75 off 41 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 off 31 balls) returned the favor with a scintillating partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket, which put MI on the brink of victory. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Ishan in the 17th over to give a ray of hope to his side. However, Tilak Varma came in and played a blazing cameo in the company of Tim David to finish the chase for MI.

Interestingly, in the first match between the two sides earlier this season, Arshdeep Singh bowled a sensational spell to lead his side to victory in the final over. He also bagged two wickets in that over by breaking the stumps with fantastic deliveries, with Tilak Varma being one of the casualties.

Tilak redeemed himself on Wednesday by smashing two sixes and a four against Arshdeep in the 17th over and then finished the match in style with a 102-meter six against the same bowler.

It was a horror night for Arshdeep Singh as he gave away 66 runs in 3.5 overs. Fans took note of his poor bowling performance and expressed their views on the same on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

THE BOYS ft. Dinda Academy Arshdeep 4 overs 66 🫡Sam Curran 3 overs 41Jofra Archer 4 overs 56Arshad Khan 4 overs 48 https://t.co/8FddTbBraa
Tilak Varma has taken a perfect revenge by Arshdeep Singh in just one over by hitting him for sixes and fours all over the ground 😭. https://t.co/Th9OP1e811
Last time Arshdeep ne stumps toda. Is time MI ne Arshdeep ko toda
Tilak vs Arshdeep#IPL2023 #PBKSvMI https://t.co/DyRZ2t9REm
Arshdeep (3.5-0-66-1)This is Most runs Conceded by any Punjab Pacer in IPL History#MIvPBKS https://t.co/6fkBD7exr8
2nd fastest fifty in IPL 2023 :-Arshdeep Singh 50(18)* https://t.co/CQMPnoxQbw
Dear @PunjabPoliceInd , we want to report crime, one Punjabi named arshdeep has gotten beaten badly by some men in blue https://t.co/NNYgEBERMM
Today Mumbai batsmen to arshdeep Singh 🥳#PBKSvMI https://t.co/QoeEhES3ie
Fans should not troll Arshdeep. He didn’t invite anything, the Punjab’s admin did. As a professional team, because of their off field behaviour if their players are facing hate, they’ve to deal with the issue on a serious note. You’ll never get respect this way.
Payback by Tilak Verma to Arshdeep Singh. 🤣 https://t.co/o4XY1ubi4Q
Tilak Verma To Arshdeep Singh Today👏 #MIvsPKBS https://t.co/WBTyO3IlmM
#PBKSvMIArshdeep Singh what a spell https://t.co/97SxLs9MiX
💥Ishan hitting to Arshdeep#MIvsPBKShttps://t.co/j3tY1LYnIZ
Consecutive bad games for Arshdeep at Mohali. Went for 54 vs LSG, which was his most expensive spell in the IPL, and today also he has gone for 53 runs in his 3 overs. In his 3 overs today, he has conceded 10 boundaries. Extremely disappointing from him.
Arshdeep Singh gives extreme end performances.Sometimes it feels like we got our Wasim Akram.Sometimes, like today, it feels like he is a gully cricket bowler 😑
Tilak finishing it with a six off Arshdeep's over is a poetic comeback !!
Tilak Verma to Arshdeep Singh today https://t.co/jZtyWcmGzC
This ipl is ipling the way it should ipl 🔥Arshdeep - 1 Tilak - 1 🤝 https://t.co/fBjl4gDgUm
Arshdeep Singh 😭 https://t.co/4ZjcIbayek
Pic 1 - Arshdeep against Tilak Verma in the first match Pic 2 - Arshdeep against Tilak verma in the second match Vintage Mumbai is back#MIvsPKBS #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/H2vyGc9onf

"We could have been a bit more tight and proactive"- PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan after the loss against MI

Speaking after the conclusion of the match against MI, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the loss and said:

"We could have been a bit more tight and proactive. (Picking Ellis over Rabada) We saw the pitch and thought the change of pace will work a lot. Nathan bowled really well, his changes worked well but the others didn't step up.

Upon being asked about bringing spinners like Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar in the death overs, Dhawan stated that he preferred pacers due to the dew factor.

"I thought about it but because there was dew, so I backed my main bowlers to deliver. Unfortunately, they didn't today."

Punjab Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8 in Kolkata.

