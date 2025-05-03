Yash Dayal celebrates jubilantly with his teammates after defending 15 in last over as RCB beat CSK in IPL 2025 last-ball thriller [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal delivered for his team in the last over of the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The left-arm pacer successfully defended 15 runs in the last over as his team completed a hat-trick of victories over CSK, winning the match by two runs.

Despite being hit for a six off a no-ball in the 20th over, Dayal backed himself to defend six off the last three balls. In the same over, he also took the prized scalp of the Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who was out via lbw.

Following the win, Dayal celebrated jubilantly with his teammates. This was the second time he bowled a crucial last over against CSK after IPL 2024.

Watch the video below:

RCB beat CSK to climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table

A clinical all-round display helped RCB beat CSK in their IPL 2025 match and climb to the top of the points table. With eight wins in 11 games, the Royal Challengers have 16 points. They have now become the favorite to reach the playoffs.

Invited to bat first, RCB put 213/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell delivered with the bat, scoring 62 (33) and 55 (33), respectively. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd chipped in with 53 off 14 deliveries, the joint second-fastest IPL fifty, with the help of six maximums and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran bagged one wicket apiece. Khaleel Ahmed proved costly, conceding 65 runs in his three overs.

In response, CSK managed 211/5. Ayush Mhatre produced a fighting display with the bat, smashing 94 off 48 balls, comprising five sixes and nine boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 off 45 deliveries, featuring two maximums and eight boundaries, but failed to take his team over the line.

Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets for RCB, while Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal took one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the RCB vs CSK 2025 full scorecard.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More