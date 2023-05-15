Yash Dayal returns to GT squad after 31-run over against KKR

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Yash Dayal has returned to the playing squad for the first time since he was smashed for 31 runs by Rinku Singh last month.

Dayal needed to defend 29 runs in the final over in that match against KKR on April 9. Rinku Singh smashed sixes off the last five balls to pull off a miraculous victory for his side. Yash Dayal lost his place in the playing XI after the match.

After more than one month, Dayal has now managed to find his place in the GT side for their penultimate league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.

The Gujarat Titans players are wearing special Lavendar jerseys tonight (May 15) as part of their initiative to raise awareness about the early detection and prevention of cancer. Speaking at the toss, GT captain Hardik Pandya opened up about the initiative saying:

"Very special to support this initiative for cancer. This is just our way of showing our support. The color looks very vibrant. It is very important to play good cricket. It doesn't matter where you are in the table, we need to play good cricket."

On their journey in IPL 2023 so far, Pandya continued:

"When we started this season, we knew that this year will be tricky. Last year, we played good cricket but people were still getting used to it. People have put their hands up in tough situations and that is special to see. We would have also liked to bowl here.

On the changes in their playing combination for tonight's contest, he added:

"Couple of forced changes. Shankar was hit by a ball during a nets session, so Sai Sudharsan comes in. Dasun Shanaka makes his debut and Yash Dayal is also back.

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad.

Impact subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy.

