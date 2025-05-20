Yashasvi Jaiswal is knocked over for 19-ball 36 as he attempts a swipe off Anshul Kamboj in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj dismissed Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 36 in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. The southpaw fell in the fourth ball of the fourth over while trying to heave a ball to the leg side.

He missed the delivery completely and saw his off stump knocked back to give the pacer his first wicket of the evening. It was a much-needed breakthrough for Chennai, as Jaiswal was looking in cracking touch, punishing the bowlers to all parts of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

With RR out of the Playoffs race, this was Jaiswal's final outing with the bat in IPL 2025. He made 559 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 159.13 and wore the Orange Cap at certain stages of the tournament.

Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube take CSK to 187/8 in 20 overs

Earlier, a 59-run stand for the sixth wicket between Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube helped Chennai Super Kings recover from 78/5 and reach 187/8 in their 20 overs. After Ayush Mhatre had set the tone early on in the innings, CSK suffered a slump in the last phase of the first six overs.

Yudhvir Singh Charak claimed the wickets of Urvil Patel and Ravindra Jadeja cheaply to leave Chennai in trouble. But Dube, first with Brevis and later with MS Dhoni, rescued the five-time champions and helped them reach a competitive score after 20 overs.

RR and CSK entered the match in ninth and 10th place on the points table. While the former's campaign will end tonight, the latter's last match of the season will be against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

At the time of writing, RR were 121/1 in 12 overs with Vaibhav Suryavanshi (53*) and Sanju Samson (31*) at the crease.

