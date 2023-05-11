"Yashasvi Jaiswal madness in Eden Gardens"- Fans go berserk as RR opener smashes fastest IPL fifty against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken his IPL 2023 season to the next level by scoring the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Edan Gardens on Thursday.
Jaiswal got his half-century off just 13 balls, breaking KL Rahul and Pat Cummins' joint-record of 14 deliveries. The southpaw was just too good in the powerplay and virtually ended KKR's hopes of defending the target inside the first two overs of the chase.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Yashasvi Jaiswal at his belligerent best. They were mesmerized with the shots that he played and here are some of the reactions:
Yashasvi Jaiswal's carnage against Nitish Rana propelled RR ahead in the chase
KKR skipper Nitish Rana gave himself the first over, probably thinking of the match-up that the off-spinner may have against Jaiswal. However, that move didn't work at all as Jaiswal started his onslaught with 26 runs off the first over.
Even Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur were taken to the cleaners and the early wicket of Jos Buttler didn't make any difference to the Royals. The Knight Riders bowlers seemed absolutely helpless in front of Jaiswal's stroke making and later captain Sanju Samson also joined in the fun.
The Royals are cruising towards a win and this would not only boost their morale but also their net run rate. KKR, meanwhile, have taken a massive hit to their hopes of playoffs qualification.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
