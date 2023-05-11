"Yashasvi Jaiswal madness in Eden Gardens"- Fans go berserk as RR opener smashes fastest IPL fifty against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken his IPL 2023 season to the next level by scoring the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Edan Gardens on Thursday.

Jaiswal got his half-century off just 13 balls, breaking KL Rahul and Pat Cummins' joint-record of 14 deliveries. The southpaw was just too good in the powerplay and virtually ended KKR's hopes of defending the target inside the first two overs of the chase.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Yashasvi Jaiswal at his belligerent best. They were mesmerized with the shots that he played and here are some of the reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL in just 13 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long way & deserves the success he gets.

The Greatest Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi It’s worth pointing out one more time that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s numbers in the other two formats is also outstanding. A good cross format player. It’s worth pointing out one more time that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s numbers in the other two formats is also outstanding. A good cross format player.

ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 @iromeostark Yashasvi Jaiswal is an inspiration for every lower middle class boy. Yashasvi Jaiswal is an inspiration for every lower middle class boy. https://t.co/iB2tRvGKMP

Fastest half century in IPL history Yashasvi Jaiswal madness in Eden Gardens

Ishu @PocketDynamoo I want Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal as future opening partners for India in limited overs cricket. I want Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal as future opening partners for India in limited overs cricket. https://t.co/El9NLQ7X8G

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Even if Joe Root doesn't get a bat in this IPL, he'll learn so much just watching the greats like Yashasvi Jaiswal close up Even if Joe Root doesn't get a bat in this IPL, he'll learn so much just watching the greats like Yashasvi Jaiswal close up

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Fastest Fifty
Samson on nonstrikers end:

Yashasvi Jaiswal's carnage against Nitish Rana propelled RR ahead in the chase

KKR skipper Nitish Rana gave himself the first over, probably thinking of the match-up that the off-spinner may have against Jaiswal. However, that move didn't work at all as Jaiswal started his onslaught with 26 runs off the first over.

Even Harshit Rana and Shardul Thakur were taken to the cleaners and the early wicket of Jos Buttler didn't make any difference to the Royals. The Knight Riders bowlers seemed absolutely helpless in front of Jaiswal's stroke making and later captain Sanju Samson also joined in the fun.

The Royals are cruising towards a win and this would not only boost their morale but also their net run rate. KKR, meanwhile, have taken a massive hit to their hopes of playoffs qualification.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

