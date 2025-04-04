"Ye 27 Crore leke 27 run bhi nai banaya abhi"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG score 203/8 in IPL 2025 clash vs MI

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are contesting in match 16 of IPL 2025 (April 4) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Opener Mitchell Marsh smashed a blazing half-century in the powerplay to give LSG a brisk start. The Australian all-rounder hit two sixes and nine fours en route to 60 (31) before departing at the end of the seventh over with 76 runs on the scoreboard.

Aiden Markram (53), Ayush Badoni (30), and David Miller (27) utilized the platform and powered the Super Giants to 203 for eight in 20 overs. LSG captain Rishabh Pant continued his poor batting form as he got out cheaply for 2 (6). Hardik Pandya led MI from the front in the bowling department by picking up a five-wicket haul, the first in his IPL career.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of Friday's IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes:

"The pitch was a bit slow"- LSG batter David Miller after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

During the mid-innings break, Lucknow batter David Miller reflected on the first innings action, saying:

"The feedback we got from the guys who batted out there was that the pitch was a bit slow, with the slower balls stuck in the wicket. A good back of length ball squatted a bit more than normal. A good wicket, but we need to use those variations to our strength. As of now, nothing (dew) but we're expecting it. Just need to execute the plans we've been talking about the last couple of days.

On Hardik Pandya's bowling, Miller added:

"He's a good bowler, quicker than you think. The bouncer gets up to you faster than you expect. He's got good variation. He holds the length really well in ODIs too. Hope we can hit the lengths right like him. Boundary's a bit bigger on the leg side, the ball still travels a country-mile, but we are going to use those resources to good effect."

Do you think LSG can defend the target of 204? Let us know your views in the comments section.

