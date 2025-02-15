"Ye injured nahi hoti kya"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB begin WPL 2025 with a record-breaking chase vs Gujarat Giants

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on a positive note. They secured a six-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the season opener on Friday (February 14) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The WPL began with a bang as the high-scoring encounter between RCB and GG entertained the viewers. Fans on social media enjoyed the first match of WPL 2025 Friday night and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One of the memes read:

"Ye injured nahi hoti kya" (Doesn't she get injured?)

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

RCB vs GG WPL 2025: Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, and Kanika Ahuja help the Bengaluru franchise secure a win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat Giants notched up a daunting total of 201/5 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Beth Mooney (56), Ash Gardner (79*), and Deandra Dottin (25). Renuka Singh picked up two wickets for the Royal Challengers with the ball.

In response, RCB got off to a poor start, having been reduced to 14/2 in two overs. Ellyse Perry (57) then hit a stroke-filled half-century to get their innings back on track. After her departure, Richa Ghosh went on a carnage and smashed her way to 64* (27) to power RCB home in the chase. Kanika Ahuja supported her well with a blazing cameo of 30* (13) as the defending champions reached 202/4 in 18.3 overs to begin the tournament with a win.

GG captain Ash Gardner reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"It's pretty flattering to be honest. We knew 200 was just a par score. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be and the dropped chances hurt us in the end. There will always be positives from this game. Beth Mooney set the tone and then Deandra Dottin did what she does best. Richa capitalised on the chances, rode her luck and batted beautifully. It was very difficult to be honest. We know it gets dewey playing at night in India."

"Certainly not gonna use that as an excuse. Yeah it's okay to take the emotions out of this game. We were in a really good position but some real positives to take from this game. Keep attacking with both bat and ball in the coming games and hopefully the result will take care of itself."

MI and DC will square off in the second match of WPL 2025 on Saturday (February 15) at the same venue.

